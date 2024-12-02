Summarize Simplifying... In short Renowned actor Vikrant Massey has announced his retirement from acting via an Instagram post, expressing his desire to focus on his roles as a husband, father, and son.

Fans were left shocked by his decision, questioning its timing at the peak of his career.

Massey, who started his career on TV and later transitioned to films, has been lauded for his performances in various roles and was recently awarded the Personality of the Year at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

By Tanvi Gupta 09:28 am Dec 02, 2024

What's the story In a shocking development, actor Vikrant Massey announced his retirement from acting at 37. Despite being on a professional high with his latest film The Sabarmati Report and receiving accolades for his performances in 12th Fail and Sector 36, Massey has chosen to leave the limelight. He took to Instagram on Monday morning to announce his plans, saying he would retire after two more films in 2025.

'Last 2 movies...': Massey's farewell message to fans

In his Instagram post, Massey wrote: "The last few years and beyond have been phenomenal. I thank each and every one of you for your indelible support." He added, "But as I move forward, I realize its time to recalibrate and go back home. As a Husband, Father & a Son. And also as an Actor." Further, he mentioned, "Coming 2025, we would meet each other for one last time...Last 2 movies and many a years of memories."

Fans expressed shock and disbelief over Massey's decision

Massey's announcement shocked his fans. Some questioned why he would take such a decision at the peak of his career, while others wondered if it was a publicity stunt for an upcoming film or brand endorsement. "Bro, you're at your peak...why think like this?" wrote one user. Another commented, "What is this about? SRK is also a husband and a father. These two don't clash if you know how to balance both!" Notably, Massey became a father earlier this year.

Massey's journey from TV to films and recent accolades

Massey started his acting career on TV with Dhoom Machao Dhoom and rose to fame with Balika Vadhu in 2009. He made his film debut with Lootera in 2013 and got his first lead role in A Death in the Gunj in 2017. Since then, he has wowed audiences with his performances in Ginny Weds Sunny, Haseen Dillruba, Love Hostel, and 12th Fail. Recently, he was awarded the Personality of the Year at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI).