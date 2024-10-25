Summarize Simplifying... In short The makers of 'The Sabarmati Report' have released a captivating teaser and motion poster. The film, produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and Vikir Films Production, features a burning newspaper and intense eyes, hinting at the intriguing plot.

Teaser: Vikrant investigates unsolved Godhra train tragedy in 'Sabarmati Report'

By Tanvi Gupta 12:53 pm Oct 25, 202412:53 pm

What's the story The recently released teaser of the upcoming film The Sabarmati Report has piqued audience interest with its promise of an "eye-opening journey" through a significant event in Indian history. The film, starring Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra in the lead roles of fearless journalists, delves into the complexities surrounding the 2002 Godhra tragedy that forever changed India's trajectory. Here's the teaser breakdown.

'The Sabarmati Report' raises questions about the 2002 incident

The teaser gives a glimpse into the heart-wrenching Sabarmati Express fire incident which took place on February 27, 2002, and claimed the lives of 59 pilgrims and karsevaks returning from Ayodhya. It begs the question of what happened during this incident which has mostly been left unspoken but affected the nation deeply. The film makes you question important queries like "Who holds the key to the past? Who provided the wrong information? And how does it shape our present?"

Have you checked out the teaser yet?

'The Sabarmati Report' motion poster and release details

Along with the teaser, the makers of The Sabarmati Report also unveiled a gripping motion poster on Thursday. With a burning newspaper clipping and a pair of enraged eyes in the background, it leaves viewers wanting more. Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, the film is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa Kapoor, Amul V Mohan, and Anshul Mohan under Vikir Films Production. Directed by Dheeraj Sarna, it will get a worldwide release by Zee Studios on November 15.