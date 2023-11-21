Vikrant Massey's '12th Fail' OTT release details are out now

Vikrant Massey's '12th Fail' OTT release details are out now

By Aikantik Bag 05:34 pm Nov 21, 2023

'12th Fail' is set for OTT release

12th Fail has been a box office wonder in Bollywood. The social drama revolves around the UPSC examinations in India and does a socio-economic commentary on the same. The Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial has been a box-office success and is still maintaining a strong foot at the box office. The buzz around its OTT release is quite high and we have the scoop.

Probable platforms for OTT release

The Vikrant Massey-headlined film is set to premiere on ZEE5 as the movie is distributed by Zee Studios. The makers have not confirmed the date or the speculation yet. Other reports also suggest that the film might premiere on OTT giant Netflix. The ardent Chopra fans are looking forward to witnessing this film on the digital sphere soon.

Story and cast of the film

The film is based on the 2019 eponymous book written by Anurag Pathak. The story revolves around Manoj Kumar Sharma who fought all extremes to become an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer. The cast includes Medha Shankar, Radhika Joshi, Sukumar Tudu, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Sanjay Bishnoi, Harish Khanna, Anant V Joshi, and Anshumaan Pushkar, among others. The music is helmed by Shantanu Moitra.