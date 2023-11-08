'The White Lotus': Creator teases S03 to be 'bigger, crazier'

1/6

Entertainment 3 min read

'The White Lotus': Creator teases S03 to be 'bigger, crazier'

By Tanvi Gupta 10:18 am Nov 08, 202310:18 am

'The White Lotus' S03 is expected to premiere in 2025

Following the dramatic conclusion of The White Lotus Season 2 in 2022, the whispers about Season 3 have been growing louder. Adding fuel to the excitement, the show's creator, Mike White disclosed to Entertainment Weekly that the forthcoming season is set to be "longer, bigger, crazier." HBO officially renewed the Emmy Award-winning series for a third installment last year. Here's everything we know so far.

2/6

Why does this story matter?

Originally envisioned as a six-part limited series, The White Lotus made its debut in 2021, drawing in a dedicated audience with high ratings. Its exceptional success prompted HBO to renew the show as an anthology series. The second season premiered in October 2022, and not long after, in November 2022, it was renewed for a highly-anticipated third season. Notably, no premiere date for the third installment has been announced yet.

3/6

'The White Lotus' S03 likely to premiere in 2025

HBO and Max chairman/CEO Casey Bloys had previously mentioned that due to the writers' strike and the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, the third installment of The White Lotus might not be available until 2025. White provided an update on the progress, stating, "If the SAG strike isn't resolved soon, then yeah, we'd have to push again because the show has a new cast every season, so there's lots of parts to cast."

4/6

S03 is set in Thailand and focuses on Eastern spirituality

According to Variety, Season 3 will be set in Thailand. Originally set in Japan, the team picked Thailand for tax incentives. Shedding light on the theme of the forthcoming installment, White reportedly stated, "The first season kind of highlighted money, and then the second season is sex." "I think the third season would be maybe a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality."

5/6

Cast updates and returning characters

Natasha Rothwell is set to reprise her role as Belinda from Season 1. Michael Imperioli is also among the returning cast members. However, the participation of Jennifer Coolidge and Jon Gries, who portrayed her on-screen husband Greg Hunt, remains uncertain for Season 3. Sabrina Impacciatore—who received an Emmy nomination for her role as Valentina—revealed that White expressed a desire to work with her again. Still, the specific details regarding her involvement are shrouded in uncertainty.

6/6

Let's recall the plot of 'The White Lotus'

The show's narrative revolves around the interactions and interplay between the guests and staff of the fictional White Lotus resort chain, where their lives are influenced by their unique psychosocial dysfunctions. Notably, the series earned its place on the prestigious American Film Institute's list of the top 10 programs for both 2021 and 2022. It also received numerous accolades, including an impressive 10 Primetime Emmy Awards and two Golden Globes.