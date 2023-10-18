OTT: Ashutosh Gowariker's 'Kaala Paani' is streaming now



By Aikantik Bag 02:38 pm Oct 18, 202302:38 pm

'Kaala Paani' is out on Netflix

Kaala Paani has been one of the most anticipated Netflix series and ever since the makers dropped the teaser, the curiosity grew by folds. The survival thriller is set in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and it has finally premiered on the OTT giant. With the positive buzz, this makes for a perfect weekend binge. Are you ready to explore the deep waters?

Storyline, cast, and crew of the series

As per the makers, the series is about, "Twisted fates, lives at stake and waters that get darker by the day." The project is headlined by Mona Singh, Arushi Sharma, and Ashutosh Gowariker. The story is penned by Biswapati Sarkar, Sandeep Saket, Nimisha Misra, and Amit Golani. Golani and Sameer Saxena serve as the directors of the series.

