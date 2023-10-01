'My Dearest,' 'Strong Girl Nam-soon': Must-watch K-drama series in October

1/6

Entertainment 3 min read

'My Dearest,' 'Strong Girl Nam-soon': Must-watch K-drama series in October

By Tanvi Gupta 10:06 pm Oct 01, 202310:06 pm

K-drama lineup for the month of October

After the September releases of A Time Called You and Song of the Bandits, K-drama fans have plenty to look forward to in October. Among the much-anticipated releases, there's the rom-com Strong Girl Nam-soon, ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo's A Good Day to be a Dog, and Netflix's hotly-awaited slice-of-life series Doona! Here's the October K-drama lineup with its wide range of genres and stories.

2/6

'Strong Girl Nam-soon' (October 7)

Strong Girl Nam-soon is a spin-off of the 2017 hit drama—Strong Woman Do Bong-soon. It introduces us to Gang Nam-soon (Lee Yo-mi). Gang inherited the ability of super-strength but was separated from the family as a child. As an adult, she finally reunites with her mother and grandmother, and the trio embarks on a mission to dismantle a drug gang. Stream it on Netflix.

3/6

'A Good Day to be a Dog' (October 11)

In this quirky K-drama, Park Gyu-young portrays a single high-school teacher caught in an unusual family curse. Her predicament is far from ordinary—every time she kisses someone, she transforms into a dog at the stroke of midnight. The romantic chaos unfolds when she accidentally shares a kiss with her colleague, portrayed by Cha Eun-woo of K-pop group ASTRO. It will premiere on MBC.

4/6

'My Dearest Part 2' (October 13)

My Dearest is all set to return for part two on October 13, following the conclusion of season one on September 2. Namkoong Min and Ahn Eun-jin take center stage as star-crossed lovers in this epic tale set against the backdrop of the 17th century. The story unfolds during the invasion of the Joseon kingdom on the Korean peninsula. It will premiere on MBC.

5/6

'Doona!' (October 20)

In Doona!, Bae Suzy takes on the role of an idol group singer who stuns the world by announcing her retirement, leading her to seek refuge in a shared house near a university. Opposite Bae is Yang Se-jong, who will be portraying a university student who becomes her housemate. As their paths intertwine, an undeniable attraction blossoms between them. Catch this K-drama on Netflix.

6/6

'Moon in the Day' (October 25)

Kim Young-dae steps into the shoes of top star Han Joon-oh, who saves Kang Young-hwa (Pyo Ye-jin) during a mishap on a set, subsequently taking up the role of his bodyguard. The story takes an intriguing turn when Joon-oh awakens with his body possessed by the spirit of a vengeful nobleman from the Joseon kingdom. This series is coming your way on October 25.