Gong Yoo birthday special: Celebrating Korean actor's remarkable performances

Written by Tanvi Gupta July 10, 2023 | 02:15 am 2 min read

Korean actor Gong Yoo celebrates his 44th birthday on Monday

Korean actor Gong Yoo has charmed audiences for nearly two decades, earning global recognition for appearances in iconic dramas like Goblin and Squid Game and movies like Train To Busan. Although his first lead role came in 2005, he gained fame with his breakthrough role in the series Coffee Prince (2007). On his 44th birthday, we explore his remarkable performances in films and series.

'Coffee Prince' (2007)

The 2007 K-drama, Coffee Prince, played a crucial role in establishing Gong as one of the earliest iconic male leads in the Korean entertainment industry. Spanning 17 episodes, it followed Gong's character—a laid-back grandson of a businesswoman—who lacks ambition in life. Soon, he hires a woman—thinking she's a man—to be his fake gay lover to avoid blind dates, but unexpectedly feelings develop between them.

'Train To Busan' (2016)

Even if you haven't watched Train To Busan (2016), you're likely to have heard of its iconic status. The movie follows Seok-woo (Gong), a businessman who, along with his daughter, embarks on a train journey to Busan. However, this seemingly ordinary trip quickly turns into a nightmare when a zombie infection spreads among the passengers. Gong delivers a remarkable performance as a protective father.

'Guardian: The Lonely and Great God' (2016-17)

Also known as Goblin, the series Guardian: The Lonely and Great God has emerged as one of the most renowned K-dramas of the past decade. The story unfolds in the distant past, where a military general (played by Gong) witnesses the death of his loved ones after being falsely accused of treason. As a result, he is transformed into a cursed goblin with immortality.

'Squid Game' (2021)

The anticipation for Season 2 of Squid Game is reaching new heights. Since its release in 2021, the series has captured the attention of audiences worldwide. Those who've watched it must remember the salesman (Gong), who recruits individuals for the deadly game by inviting them to play ddakji. As season two is upon us, fans are looking forward to Gong reprising his role.

