Entertainment

Happy birthday, Peter Dinklage: Notable projects apart from 'GOT'

Happy birthday, Peter Dinklage: Notable projects apart from 'GOT'

Written by Isha Sharma Jun 11, 2023, 01:15 am 2 min read

Happy birthday, Peter Dinklage!

He reads and he knows things! Hollywood actor Peter Dinklage, better known as Tyrion Lannister from Game of Thrones, has turned 54. He had his breakthrough with The Station Agent in 2003, and while GOT remains his most famous role, naturally, it is not his only popular one. On is birthday, we turn back the clocks and revisit some of his other notable projects.

'X-Men: Days of Future Past' (2014)

In this Bryan Singer directorial that came out in 2014, Dinklage played Dr. Bolivar Trask, a military scientist and head of Trask Industries. Speaking about the character, the Emmy-winning actor once said, Trask "sees what he's doing as a good thing—[his ambition is] definitely blind and he's quite arrogant. He has striven all his life for a certain respect and attention."

'The Boss' (2016)

The Boss starred Kristen Bell, Melissa McCarthy, and Kathy Bates, among others, and was helmed by Ben Falcone who also co-wrote it. In this comedy-drama, Dinklage slipped into the role of Ronald/Renault, the ex-boyfriend of Michelle (McCarthy) and the one who turns her to the cops. The film grossed about $78M, and in India, it can be rented on Amazon Prime Video.

'Death at a Funeral' (2010)

Death at a Funeral, streaming on Netflix, starred James Marsden, Keith David, Danny Glover, and Kevin Hart, among others. It was a remake of its namesake British project that was released in 2007, and Dinklage was part of both projects. In the American version, he played Frank, the main antagonist of the black comedy-drama film. Neil LaBute had helmed it.

'Cyrano' (2021)

Cyrano (2021) is inspired by the 1897 play Cyrano de Bergerac. Dinklage played the titular hero in this romantic musical drama directed by Joe Wright. "Dinklage is impulsive and bold, openly emotional, and fearlessly dramatic in his gestures and his voice. The language is poetic and heightened, and he shows great skill in filling it, expressing it," wrote Sheila O'Malley in her review.

Share this timeline