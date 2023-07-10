Entertainment

Before 'Mission: Impossible 7,' watch these actioners starring Tom Cruise

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale July 10, 2023 | 01:15 am 2 min read

The seventh installment of the 'Mission: Impossible' franchise will release this week

Tom Cruise is all set to return to theaters this week with the seventh installment of the much-loved Mission: Impossible action spy film series. Titled Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, the film is gearing up for its worldwide theatrical release on Wednesday (July 12). But ahead of its release, here are five action films of the actor that you should watch.

'Top Gun: Maverick' (2022)

Top Gun: Maverick is a sequel to Top Gun (1986) and was the second-highest Hollywood grosser of 2022. It is also the highest-grossing movie of Cruise's career so far. With Cruise reprising his role as Captain Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, the film is helmed by Joseph Kosinski. It co-starred Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, and Jon Hamm, among others. Many called it better than the prequel.

'Jack Reacher' (2012)

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the 2012 action thriller film, Jack Reacher, is based on Lee Child's novel One Shot. It starred Cruise as the titular lead character, along with Rosamund Pike, Robert Duvall, Werner Herzog, David Oyelowo, Jai Courtney, and Richard Jenkins among the supporting cast. All the driving stunts and the car chase sequence involving Cruise were performed by the actor himself.

'The Mummy' (2017)

An action-adventure fantasy film, The Mummy (2017), was directed by Alex Kurtzman. A reboot of the Mummy franchise, it starred Cruise alongside Russell Crowe, Annabelle Wallis, Jake Johnson, and Courtney B Vance. Though it bombed at the box office due to negative reviews, it still is a good watch for Cruise lovers, especially those who want to see him in an action avatar.

'Edge Of Tomorrow' (2014)

Featuring Cruise and Emily Blunt in the lead along with Bill Paxton and Brendan Gleeson as the supporting cast, Edge of Tomorrow is a must-watch sci-fi actioner. Helmed by Doug Liman, it is an adaptation of the Japanese novel All You Need Is Kill by Hiroshi Sakurazaka. The film was received well by audiences worldwide and collected over $370.5 million globally.

'Knight and Day' (2010)

The action comedy movie, directed by James Mangold, starred Cruise and Cameron Diaz in the lead roles. He played a secret agent who is on the run from the CIA. It received mixed reviews—particularly due to the script—but Cruise and Diaz's performances were lauded. The movie was remade in Hindi as Bang Bang! (2014), helmed by Siddharth Anand, with Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif.

