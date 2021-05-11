How did Tom Cruise film 'Mission Impossible 7' during pandemic?

Written by Srikanth Krishna Mail Last updated on May 11, 2021, 05:33 pm

Tom Cruise can perform death-defying action sequences with ease. In real life, he can continue shooting for an actioner amid a raging pandemic, albeit with many difficulties. Mission Impossible 7, which is set for a 2022 release, was shot in multiple countries. Cruise will be reprising his role as the IMF operative Ethan Hunt, who will face a new villain endangering the world.

'I could lose my house,' his worried crew members said

Cruise recently spoke to Empire about how challenging it was to shoot during the pandemic. "I am responsible for thousands of jobs. My crew was like, 'What are we going to do? I could lose my house!' So I told the studio, 'We're going back. We're going to start shooting in the summer. And we're going to figure out how to do it safely."

We worked round the clock during the pandemic, reveals Cruise

Cruise shared that the crew members worked seven days a week, and round the clock. They also complied with social distancing measures, along with wearing masks. They ensured that there were "pods of five people, ready to quarantine if anyone within one contracted the virus." As Mission Impossible 7 required grand sets, it was a struggle to keep the trespassers and fans away.

The team continued shooting while dealing with travel bans

The shooting for Mission Impossible 7 happened in multiple locations like Abu Dhabi, England, Norway. "We had to create protocols with studios and insurance companies, and work on laws in each country," Cruise shared. The team also dealt with travel bans at that time. "There were times when people said, 'It's not going to happen.' And I just kept saying, 'It's happening,'" he narrated.

When Cruise threatened to fire his crew over COVID-19 protocols

Cruise has been extremely particular about COVID-19 safety protocols. To recall, he lost his cool at crew members and his rant was caught on audio. It got leaked online to polarizing views. He had reportedly seen some staff members breaking guidelines and admonished them for not taking the virus seriously. At least five crew members quit the production after this episode.