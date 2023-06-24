Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut-Anupam Kher's 'Emergency' finalizes release date; new teaser out

Kangana Ranaut-Anupam Kher's 'Emergency' finalizes release date; new teaser out

Written by Isha Sharma June 24, 2023 | 02:26 pm 2 min read

'Emergency' will release on November 24, 2023

Kangana Ranaut's upcoming directorial Emergency has been in the news for a long time due to its subject matter and cast ensemble. The film, starring Ranaut as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, has now locked its release date and will premiere theatrically on November 24, informed the team on Saturday. It also stars Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, Mahima Chaudhry, Satish Kaushik, and Shreyas Talpade.

Why does this story matter?

Emergency, as the name suggests, is based on the oft-debated 1975-77 Emergency imposed by the Congress government led by former prime minister Gandhi. It is Ranaut's second directorial after Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi (2019) and has been written by Ritesh Shah (Pink, Sardar Udham). Since her last outing, Dhaakad, was a massive failure, and she has now pinned high hopes on Emergency.

Ranaut also provided glimpse into 'Emergency'

Ranaut's team posted a teaser on social media on Saturday and captioned it, "A protector or a dictator? Witness the darkest phase of our history when the leader of our nation declared war on its people." The entire teaser is in black and white and recreates the alleged atrocities meted out to the opposition leaders, press, and general public during the infamous Emergency.

Check out 'Emergency's new teaser

Who is playing who in 'Emergency'?

Soman will be seen as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, while Kher has been roped in to play Jayaprakash Narayan, who spearheaded the anti-Emergency campaign against Gandhi. Talpade will be seen as former prime minister and BJP leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee, while Chaudhary will essay the role of Pupul Jayakar, who was Gandhi's close confidante. It will mark the last onscreen appearance of Satish Kaushik.

Meet team behind camera

The film is being produced by Ranaut's Manikarnika Films, which recently produced Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Tiku Weds Sheru. Reportedly, Bhumika Chawla (Tere Naam) also has a pivotal part in it. Emergency's music department has been spearheaded by noted music composer GV Prakash Kumar (Asuran, Soorarai Pottru, Maaran). Sheetal Sharma, who has previously designed costumes for Ranaut's Dhaakad, is in charge of the sartorial department.

Share this timeline