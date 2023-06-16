Entertainment

#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' has no hope of revival

Written by Aikantik Bag June 16, 2023 | 11:27 am 1 min read

'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' box office collection

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is massive proof that the new-gen actors' stardom on social media does not reflect on box office figures. This film marks Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's return to celluloid after a long time. The film earned decently on weekends but failed to keep up the momentum on weekdays. Now, with Adipurush releasing, it has even less chance of revival.

Underwhelming performance on weekdays

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Laxman Utekar directorial earned Rs. 2.09 crore (early estimates) on Thursday. Overall, it earned Rs. 63.11 crore. The collection kept diminishing on weekdays. The film worked better in tier-II and tier-III cities, despite receiving mixed reviews from critics. The cast includes Sharib Hashmi and Rakesh Bedi. The project is bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films.

