Entertainment

Al Pacino becomes father again; welcomes baby boy at 83

Al Pacino becomes father again; welcomes baby boy at 83

Written by Divya Bhonsale June 16, 2023 | 11:51 am 2 min read

Al pacino confirmed his girlfriend's pregnancy in May

Academy Award-winning actor Al Pacino has become a father of a baby boy, said a report by People. The 83-year-old actor has become a father for the fourth time. But it's his first child with his 29-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah. Per reports, the couple has named their newly born son Roman Pacino. The reports of Alfallah's pregnancy were confirmed by Pacino in late May.

Pachino has three more children with his ex-partners

Pachino has three more children. He shares twins Anton James and Olivia Rose with his ex, Beverly D'Angelo. The twins are 22 years old. He also has a daughter with his former girlfriend-acting coach, Jan Tarrant. Pachino and Tarrant's daughter, Julie Marie, is 33 years old. As for Pachino and Alfallah, the couple are said to be dating since April last year.

Pacino on fatherhood

In an old interview with The New Yorker, Pacino spoke about fatherhood. Pacino's father had left him in his childhood. "I consciously knew that I didn't want to be like my dad," he said, adding, "I wanted to be there. I have three children. I'm responsible to them. I'm a part of their life. When I'm not, it's upsetting to me and to them."

Robert De Niro on Pacino's baby

Recently, Pacino's close friend and his Godfather Part II co-star Robert De Niro spoke about Pacino expecting a child. When he learned about Alfallah's pregnancy, De Niro, during his appearance on Today show, said that he was "very happy" for his actor-friend. Interestingly, De Niro also became a father. He welcomed his seventh child, a baby girl, at the age of 79.

Everything to know about Pacino's girlfriend

Pacino and Alfallah reportedly started dating during the COVID-19 pandemic, before making their relationship public in April 2022. She went to the University of Southern California's Cinematic School of Arts for her graduation. She later completed her master's degree from the University of California, Los Angeles. Alfallah reportedly dated Mick Jagger (73 then) in 2017 at the age of 22.

Share this timeline