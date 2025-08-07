SC dismisses Justice Yashwant Varma's plea challenging his removal recommendation 

The Supreme Court has dismissed a petition filed by Allahabad High Court Justice Yashwant Varma challenging an in-house committee's recommendation for his removal following the discovery of unaccounted cash at his official residence. A bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Augustine George Masih ruled that the procedure followed by the committee was legal and did not violate Justice Varma's fundamental rights.

Legal framework In-house procedure legally valid, not outside constitutional framework: SC The court said the in-house procedure is legally valid and not outside the constitutional framework. It also noted that the then Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna had followed due process in sending his report to the president and prime minister. The bench clarified that uploading photos and videos during the inquiry wasn't essential, as no objections were raised at that time.

Allegations dismissed No merit in allegations made by Justice Varma Justice Varma had alleged that the in-house inquiry was initiated without a formal complaint and the Supreme Court's press release subjected him to a media trial. However, the court found no merit in these allegations. It also left open the possibility for Justice Varma to raise future grievances through appropriate legal remedies if needed.

Case background Controversy began with fire at Justice Varma's residence The controversy started after a fire at Justice Varma's residence on March 14, which led to firefighters discovering unaccounted cash. Following this incident, an in-house probe was initiated by CJI Khanna with a three-member committee. The committee submitted its report on May 3, recommending Justice Varma's removal based on its findings.