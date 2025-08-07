Next Article
Sukhna Lake overflows, gates opened to release water
Chandigarh opened the floodgate at Sukhna Lake once again, thanks to nonstop rains pushing water levels above the danger mark.
Starting at 11am officials raised the gate slightly to let out extra water into Sukhna Choe and keep things safe.
The engineering team is on high alert
The UT Engineering team is on high alert—staff are monitoring the lake around the clock with CCTV cameras, and a control room is keeping nearby districts like Mohali and Panchkula in the loop.
This isn't their first rodeo; similar steps were taken back in 2020 to prevent flooding, showing how serious they are about managing risks.