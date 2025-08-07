China is building world's biggest dam: What about India? India Aug 07, 2025

China is building the massive Yarlung Zangbo dam, which will generate more power than even the Three Gorges Dam.

This project is about more than just energy—since the river becomes the Brahmaputra in India, it's a lifeline for 130 million people and six million hectares of farmland.

With China controlling the river upstream, there are big concerns for water security in India as regional tensions simmer.