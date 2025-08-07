China is building world's biggest dam: What about India?
China is building the massive Yarlung Zangbo dam, which will generate more power than even the Three Gorges Dam.
This project is about more than just energy—since the river becomes the Brahmaputra in India, it's a lifeline for 130 million people and six million hectares of farmland.
With China controlling the river upstream, there are big concerns for water security in India as regional tensions simmer.
India is trying to keep up, but it's tough
India has pitched its own Siang Upper Multipurpose Project to keep up, but it's running into environmental roadblocks and pushback from local communities.
There's also talk of an 11,000-megawatt dam in Arunachal Pradesh, though experts say it doesn't really solve China's upstream advantage.
The whole situation highlights how tricky water politics can get between neighbors who share vital rivers.