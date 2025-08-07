'India will never compromise..': Modi reacts to Trump's 50% tariffs 

Tariff response

Trump's tariffs on Indian exports to US soar to 50%

"For us, the interest of our farmers is our top priority. India will never compromise on the interests of farmers, fishermen and dairy farmers. I know we will have to pay a heavy price for it, and I am ready for it. India is ready for it," Modi said. Trump's additional 25% is seen as a punishment for India's continued import of Russian crude oil.