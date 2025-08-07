'India will never compromise..': Modi reacts to Trump's 50% tariffs
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made it clear that India will not compromise on the interests of its farmers, livestock holders, and fishermen. This statement comes after United States President Donald Trump imposed additional 25% tariffs on Indian exports, taking the overall tariff to 50%. Speaking at the MS Swaminathan Centenary International Conference in Delhi, PM Modi said he was willing to "pay a huge price" personally for this stand.
Tariff response
Trump's tariffs on Indian exports to US soar to 50%
"For us, the interest of our farmers is our top priority. India will never compromise on the interests of farmers, fishermen and dairy farmers. I know we will have to pay a heavy price for it, and I am ready for it. India is ready for it," Modi said. Trump's additional 25% is seen as a punishment for India's continued import of Russian crude oil.
MEA statement
MEA calls Trump's tariff increases 'unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable'
In response to the increased tariffs, India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that targeting India over Russian oil imports is "unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable." The MEA emphasized that India's imports are based on market factors and aimed at ensuring energy security for its population of 1.4 billion people. The ministry also stressed that India would take necessary actions to protect its national interests.