Gurugram is India's 2nd most polluted city for 2024-25

Since 2019, the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) has invested ₹13,036 crore across 130 cities to fight air pollution.

There's some good news—PM10 levels dropped in most places, and Faridabad saw a big improvement with nearly a 36% reduction.

Still, not everywhere is seeing progress; Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh admitted that cities like Chandigarh haven't improved or have even gotten worse despite all the funding.