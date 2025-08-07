Gurugram is India's 2nd most polluted city for 2024-25
Gurugram has taken the unfortunate spot as India's second most polluted city for 2024-25, according to new government data.
The city faced 132 days of "poor" air and another 24 days rated "very poor."
Byrnihat in Assam topped the list with a staggering 164 bad air days this year.
Patna matched Gurugram's numbers, while cities like Faridabad and Charkhi Dadri are also struggling with pollution.
NCAP has invested ₹13,036 crore across 130 cities since 2019
Since 2019, the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) has invested ₹13,036 crore across 130 cities to fight air pollution.
There's some good news—PM10 levels dropped in most places, and Faridabad saw a big improvement with nearly a 36% reduction.
Still, not everywhere is seeing progress; Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh admitted that cities like Chandigarh haven't improved or have even gotten worse despite all the funding.