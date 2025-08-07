Himayatsagar, Osmansagar full to brim; Hyderabad on high alert India Aug 07, 2025

Heads up, Hyderabad! Rising water levels in the Himayatsagar and Osmansagar reservoirs have put the city on high alert.

If things get worse, officials might have to open the floodgates, which could mean flooding for neighborhoods near the Musi River.

People living in low-lying areas are being asked to move somewhere safer for now.