Next Article
Himayatsagar, Osmansagar full to brim; Hyderabad on high alert
Heads up, Hyderabad! Rising water levels in the Himayatsagar and Osmansagar reservoirs have put the city on high alert.
If things get worse, officials might have to open the floodgates, which could mean flooding for neighborhoods near the Musi River.
People living in low-lying areas are being asked to move somewhere safer for now.
Areas likely to be affected
Authorities have flagged places like Chaderghat, Jiyaguda 100 Feet Road, Attapur, Nagole, and Moosarambagh as likely to be affected if water is released.
The revenue department is working with police, GHMC, and disaster teams to keep an eye on things.
Residents are urged not to head home until it's officially safe—keep checking updates from trusted sources.