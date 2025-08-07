Next Article
Himachal Pradesh: Heavy rainfall expected until August 12
The IMD says Himachal Pradesh will keep seeing monsoon showers until August 12, thanks to an active southwest monsoon and a western disturbance.
Some places like Kasauli and Gohar have already seen over 100mm of rain in just one day, and districts like Solan, Mandi, Kangra, Bilaspur, and Sirmaur are getting soaked.
Landslides, waterlogging, and flash flood risks
Rainfall this August is already 77% above normal—so streets are wetter than usual.
Yellow alerts for heavy rain are out for Bilaspur, Kangra, and Solan through August 6.
There's also a risk of flash floods near Mandi due to landslides and waterlogging.
If you're in the hills or planning travel, stay updated—the weather could impact visibility and safety in several areas.