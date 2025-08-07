Himachal Pradesh: Heavy rainfall expected until August 12 India Aug 07, 2025

The IMD says Himachal Pradesh will keep seeing monsoon showers until August 12, thanks to an active southwest monsoon and a western disturbance.

Some places like Kasauli and Gohar have already seen over 100mm of rain in just one day, and districts like Solan, Mandi, Kangra, Bilaspur, and Sirmaur are getting soaked.