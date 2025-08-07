Next Article
Punjab cops beat up journalist in viral video
In Batala, Punjab, journalist Balvinder Kumar Bhalla was attacked by two policemen on August 1.
The whole incident was caught on CCTV and quickly went viral, leading to a wave of public outrage.
Both officers have been suspended
The officers have been identified as sub-inspectors Mandeep Singh and Surjit Singh from the 5th Commando Battalion.
The footage shows them dragging and beating Bhalla until he passed out.
Even though an FIR has been filed and a report recommending strict action has reached their Commandant, neither officer has been arrested yet.
Investigations and disciplinary proceedings are still underway.