Man dressed as sadhu kills estranged wife after 10 years
A 60-year-old man, Pramod Jha, allegedly murdered his estranged wife Kiran Jha in South Delhi's Neb Sarai after sneaking into her home dressed as a sadhu.
The couple had lived apart for 10 years due to repeated domestic violence.
Pramod traveled from Bihar and used the disguise to get past family members before attacking Kiran with a hammer on a Wednesday.
Kiran's daughter-in-law found her body early that morning, and CCTV showed Pramod leaving around 12:50am after changing clothes.
Police recovered the hammer at the scene and have registered a homicide case.
Investigators say Pramod wanted Kiran to move back to Bihar with him, but she refused.
He is now on the run, with police teams searching major transit points across Delhi.