Next Article
Punjab soldier dies on duty in Sikkim, village honors him
Lance Naik Rinku Singh, from Namol village in Sangrur district, Punjab, lost his life on duty in Sikkim after a concrete machine he was operating for army roadwork went out of control.
The accident happened when the steering suddenly locked, cutting short Singh's service with the 55 Engineer Regiment that began back in 2016.
Last rites to be held at local sports stadium
Singh is survived by his parents and older brother.
As a mark of respect, his last rites will be held at the local sports stadium—a decision made by the village panchayat.
Namol, known for its strong tradition of military service, is coming together to honor Singh's dedication and remember the risks soldiers face every day.