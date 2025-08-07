Next Article
Why flash floods, landslides are becoming common in Himalayas
Disasters in the Himalayas—like flash floods and landslides—are happening more often, thanks to climate change.
A recent flood in Uttarkashi's Dharali village, even with barely any rain, shows how unpredictable things have become.
Experts say warming temperatures are making events like sudden cloudbursts and glacial lake floods much more common.
Climate change and unplanned development to blame
Scientists warn that global warming is shaking up weather patterns here, leading to extreme rainfall and unstable ground.
On top of that, rapid construction without proper checks is making the fragile Himalayan ecosystem even riskier.
Experts and activists are calling for smarter, climate-conscious development to help protect both people and nature in this sensitive region.