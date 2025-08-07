Next Article
Doval's Moscow visit: S-400s, Su-57s, and US sanctions implications
India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval just wrapped up an important trip to Moscow, where he met with his Russian counterpart, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.
They talked about getting more S-400 missile systems (which played a big role in India's Operation Sindoor against Pakistan) and possibly buying Su-57 fighter jets.
Navigating the geopolitical maze
Doval's visit is all about keeping India's defense strong and energy options open—especially as the US ramps up sanctions and tariffs.
Since 2022, India has boosted Russian oil imports by nearly 40%, showing its push for strategic independence.
With new US tariffs making things pricier, these talks help India lock in cheaper oil and reliable military tech at a time when global politics are anything but simple.