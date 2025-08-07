Next Article
National Handloom Day 2025: Significance, theme, and events
National Handloom Day is back on August 7, shining a light on India's handloom legacy that dates all the way back to the Swadeshi Movement.
Started in 2015, this day celebrates the artisans behind 95% of the world's handwoven fabric—basically, it's about giving credit where it's due and recognizing India's rich craft heritage.
This year, the main event is at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi
The big event is at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, with "Weaving Innovation into Tradition" as the theme—so think old-school skills meeting new ideas.
The President of India will hand out 24 awards (including five Sant Kabir awards) to those keeping these traditions alive and pushing them forward.
It's all about honoring creativity and showing how handlooms still matter in today's world.