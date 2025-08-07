National Handloom Day 2025: Significance, theme, and events

This year, the main event is at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi

The big event is at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, with "Weaving Innovation into Tradition" as the theme—so think old-school skills meeting new ideas.

The President of India will hand out 24 awards (including five Sant Kabir awards) to those keeping these traditions alive and pushing them forward.

It's all about honoring creativity and showing how handlooms still matter in today's world.