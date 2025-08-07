Fuel prices: Petrol crosses ₹104 mark in Mumbai India Aug 07, 2025

Fuel prices just got their daily update for August 7, 2025.

If you're filling up in Delhi, petrol is ₹94.72/liter and diesel is ₹87.62/liter.

Mumbai tops the charts with petrol at ₹104.21 and diesel at ₹92.15 per liter, while Chennai and Kolkata are a bit easier on the wallet—petrol in Chennai is ₹100.75 and in Kolkata it's ₹103.94.