Fuel prices: Petrol crosses ₹104 mark in Mumbai
Fuel prices just got their daily update for August 7, 2025.
If you're filling up in Delhi, petrol is ₹94.72/liter and diesel is ₹87.62/liter.
Mumbai tops the charts with petrol at ₹104.21 and diesel at ₹92.15 per liter, while Chennai and Kolkata are a bit easier on the wallet—petrol in Chennai is ₹100.75 and in Kolkata it's ₹103.94.
Why do fuel prices change daily?
India's fuel rates shift every day because global crude oil prices and the rupee-dollar exchange rate are always moving—plus, taxes from both central and state governments add to the mix, causing price differences across cities.
Want to check today's local price? Just send your city code by SMS to Indian Oil, BPCL, or HPCL for a quick update.