Uttarakhand cloudburst: 16 tourists missing, 3 dead; rescue ops on
A sudden cloudburst in Uttarkashi's Dharali region, Uttarakhand, has caused flash floods and left 16 visitors from Maharashtra's Jalgaon district missing.
The disaster damaged roads and infrastructure, making rescue work tough.
Only three out of the 19 people from Jalgaon have been reached so far, according to local officials.
Over 225 Army personnel are working to clear debris
Rescue teams—including the Army, Air Force, ITBP, NDRF, SDRF, BRO, and local volunteers—are all on the ground.
So far, three deaths have been confirmed and about 50 people are still unaccounted for. Over 225 Army personnel are working to clear debris and restore access.
The Maharashtra government is teaming up with Uttarakhand officials to find those missing.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the area and said both state and central governments are fully backing relief efforts. Prime Minister Modi has also promised extra help.
Despite tough conditions, around 190 people have already been rescued—a real testament to everyone coming together in a crisis.