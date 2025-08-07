Uttarakhand cloudburst: 16 tourists missing, 3 dead; rescue ops on

Over 225 Army personnel are working to clear debris

Rescue teams—including the Army, Air Force, ITBP, NDRF, SDRF, BRO, and local volunteers—are all on the ground.

So far, three deaths have been confirmed and about 50 people are still unaccounted for. Over 225 Army personnel are working to clear debris and restore access.

The Maharashtra government is teaming up with Uttarakhand officials to find those missing.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the area and said both state and central governments are fully backing relief efforts. Prime Minister Modi has also promised extra help.

Despite tough conditions, around 190 people have already been rescued—a real testament to everyone coming together in a crisis.