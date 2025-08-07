UP: 24 districts submerged as heavy rainfall continues
Heavy rainfall has left 24 districts in eastern Uttar Pradesh underwater, with villages and fields submerged and thousands of people affected.
In places like Lakhimpur Kheri's Phulera block, nearly 6,000 residents are dealing with flooded homes and ruined crops.
Emergency teams are out helping families evacuate in hard-hit areas like Bijnor, Bahraich, and Gorakhpur.
Locals getting around by boat
In Ballia district's Chandiya village, rising rivers mean locals are getting around by boat since key roads are blocked.
Even though the rain has slowed a bit, officials worry more downpours could make things worse.
With homes breached and routes cut off across the region, many are hoping for long-term fixes—not just quick relief—so this doesn't keep happening year after year.