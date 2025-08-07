Next Article
Karnataka HC stays proceedings against KJ George, BESCOM officials
The Karnataka High Court has paused legal proceedings against State Energy Minister KJ George and BESCOM officials after they were accused of irregularities in a massive smart meter deal.
The case was brought by BJP leaders, who claim the tender process unfairly favored one company.
Political drama unfolds in Karnataka over smart meter deal
This case has sparked political drama in Karnataka, with the BJP calling out alleged corruption and Congress defending the process.
The High Court's stay highlights that sitting legislators can't be prosecuted without special approval—a rule meant to prevent misuse of power.
All eyes are now on the next hearing.