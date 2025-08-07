Next Article
South Calcutta Law College rape case: 4 accused get extension
A Kolkata court has extended police custody for four men accused in the South Calcutta Law College rape case by three more days.
This comes 39 days after their arrest, following new cyber and forensic evidence that reportedly challenges their earlier statements.
Judge denied bail, emphasized on need for deeper investigation
The judge denied bail, highlighting the need for a deeper investigation as fresh evidence came to light.
The extension uses new rules under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which lets courts allow longer police remand in serious cases like this—helping ensure all key details are checked before any final call is made.