Odisha girl dies by self-immolation after being harassed, blackmailed
A 20-year-old student in Kendrapara, Odisha, died by self-immolation on Wednesday.
Her father said she'd been harassed and blackmailed for months by a former boyfriend, who threatened to leak her private photos and harm her.
Even after they went to the police six to eight months ago, no official case was filed—her family says they were just told to block his number.
Police investigating both suicide, how officers handled complaint
Police have started an investigation into both the suicide and how officers handled the earlier complaint.
Sadly, this is the third time since mid-July that a young woman in Odisha has died from burn injuries linked to harassment complaints—a reminder of how urgent real action is on these issues.