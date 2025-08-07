Odisha girl dies by self-immolation after being harassed, blackmailed India Aug 07, 2025

A 20-year-old student in Kendrapara, Odisha, died by self-immolation on Wednesday.

Her father said she'd been harassed and blackmailed for months by a former boyfriend, who threatened to leak her private photos and harm her.

Even after they went to the police six to eight months ago, no official case was filed—her family says they were just told to block his number.