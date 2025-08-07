Eminent historian Rajat Kanta Ray passes away at 79
Rajat Kanta Ray, a respected name in Indian history circles, passed away on Wednesday in Kolkata at 79.
He taught at Presidency College for over 30 years—serving as head of the History Department—and later served as Vice-Chancellor of Visva-Bharati University.
His teaching and research left a mark on generations of students and scholars.
Ray's life and legacy
Ray grew up in Kolkata, studied history at Presidency College, and earned his PhD from Cambridge.
He wrote influential books like India: Growth and Conflict in the Private Corporate Sector and Mind, Body and Society: Life and Mentality in Colonial Bengal.
Known for inspiring classes that drew students from all walks—including leaders like Gopalkrishna Gandhi—Ray is remembered for shaping how Bengal's history is understood today.