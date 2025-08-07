Next Article
'Saw my hotel being washed away': Uttarkashi man on tragedy
Flash floods and mudslides hit Dharali village in Uttarkashi on Tuesday, destroying buildings—including a 40-room hotel owned by Jai Bhagwan.
Over 60 people are still missing, with only two bodies found so far.
Bhagwan was away at a festival when the disaster struck around 1:40am and only realized the extent of the damage after seeing videos of his hotel being washed away.
Rescue teams are working nonstop
Rescue teams are working nonstop but are slowed down by thick mud and debris up to 60 feet deep.
Luckily, since it's off-season for tourism, Bhagwan's hotel was empty, noting that more lives could have been lost if it had been busier.