'Saw my hotel being washed away': Uttarkashi man on tragedy India Aug 07, 2025

Flash floods and mudslides hit Dharali village in Uttarkashi on Tuesday, destroying buildings—including a 40-room hotel owned by Jai Bhagwan.

Over 60 people are still missing, with only two bodies found so far.

Bhagwan was away at a festival when the disaster struck around 1:40am and only realized the extent of the damage after seeing videos of his hotel being washed away.