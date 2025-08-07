Google refutes claims of AI search features hurting publisher traffic

Google has refuted claims that its AI search features and Gemini chatbot are hurting traffic to publishers' websites. The tech giant's VP and Head of Search, Liz Reid, said in a blog post that organic click volume from Google Search to websites has been "relatively stable" year-over-year. She also noted that average click quality has slightly increased during this period.

Data dispute Reid's response to 3rd-party reports Reid's statement comes in response to third-party reports that have claimed dramatic declines in aggregate traffic. She said these claims are often based on flawed methodologies, cherry-picked examples, or traffic changes that occurred before the introduction of AI features in Search. However, Google has not provided specific data to support its conclusions about organic click volume and quality.

Shift in traffic Shift in user trends Reid acknowledged that user trends are shifting traffic to different sites, which is resulting in decreased traffic to some sites and increased traffic to others. This admission hints at a major change in the online landscape, with users increasingly seeking out platforms like forums, videos, podcasts, and posts for authentic voices and first-hand perspectives.

Competition challenge Google's growing concerns about social media platforms Google has long been worried about social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram eating into its core products, including Search and Maps. In 2022, a Google executive revealed that nearly 40% of young people prefer these platforms over Google for lunch recommendations. The company has also been concerned about Amazon.com becoming the go-to site for online shopping searches and Reddit.com for researching topics of interest.