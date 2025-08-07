Next Article
Hackers can use Gemini AI to sneak commands into calendar
Researchers have uncovered a serious flaw in Google's Gemini AI that lets hackers sneak commands into Google Calendar invites.
When users ask Gemini to summarize their calendar, these hidden prompts can make your smart home devices do things like turn off lights or even open windows—without you knowing.
The team behind the discovery told Google about the issue back in February and showed it off at Black Hat, a big cybersecurity conference.
Andy Wen from Google admitted these kinds of attacks are rare but tough to stop, saying, "It's going to be with us for a while."
In response, Google is now moving faster to beef up its AI security and keep users safe.