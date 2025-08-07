Donald Trump's Truth Social launches AI search tool to challenge Google

Tool pulls info from conservative outlets

Truth Search AI aims to take on Google but pulls info from a smaller set of sources—often leaning toward conservative outlets like Fox News.

While some are raising eyebrows about its content choices, the tool does include critical takes on topics like the US economy and tariffs.

This launch fits into a bigger trend of social platforms adding AI features (think: X and Meta), plus it lines up with recent pushes in US policy to boost AI development.