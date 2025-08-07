WhatsApp's new 'Safety Overview' helps you avoid random group chats
WhatsApp just dropped a handy new feature called "Safety Overview" to help you avoid getting pulled into random group chats by strangers.
If someone not in your contacts adds you to a group, you'll see details about who created it and who's inside—plus, notifications from that group stay muted until you decide what to do.
The feature is rolling out in India first and puts more control back in your hands.
How to stay safe from scams
WhatsApp and Meta are stepping up their fight against scams, having already banned over 6.8 million scam accounts this year.
They recently shut down a Cambodian scam using fake ChatGPT messages.
For extra safety, WhatsApp suggests blocking/reporting sketchy numbers, turning on "Silence Unknown Callers," and sticking with the official app.