WhatsApp's new 'Safety Overview' helps you avoid random group chats Technology Aug 07, 2025

WhatsApp just dropped a handy new feature called "Safety Overview" to help you avoid getting pulled into random group chats by strangers.

If someone not in your contacts adds you to a group, you'll see details about who created it and who's inside—plus, notifications from that group stay muted until you decide what to do.

The feature is rolling out in India first and puts more control back in your hands.