Google's AI coding agent Jules now publicly available

Google has officially launched its artificial intelligence (AI) coding agent, Jules, out of beta. The move comes just over two months after the tool's public preview debut in May. Powered by Gemini 2.5 Pro, Jules is an asynchronous agent-based coding tool that integrates with GitHub and clones codebases into Google Cloud virtual machines. It uses AI to fix or update code while developers focus on other tasks.

Development timeline From labs project to production tool Jules was first introduced as a Google Labs project in December. It was made available to beta testers during the I/O developer conference. Kathy Korevec, director of product at Google Labs, said that the tool's improved stability and hundreds of UI and quality updates during its beta phase led to this decision. "The trajectory of where we're going gives us a lot of confidence that Jules is around and going to be around for the long haul," she added.

Pricing details Jules now comes with structured pricing tiers With the public launch, Google has introduced structured pricing tiers for Jules. The free plan now offers "introductory access" with a limit of 15 individual daily tasks and three concurrent ones. Paid tiers are part of the Google AI Pro and Ultra plans, priced at $19.99 and $124.99 a month, respectively. These plans offer subscribers five times (Pro) and 20 times (Ultra) higher limits than the free plan.

User feedback Updated privacy policy for Jules Korevec said the packaging and pricing of Jules are based on "real usage" insights collected over the last couple of months. Google has also updated Jules's privacy policy to clarify how it trains AI. If a repository is public, its data may be used for training, but if it's private, no data is sent. "We got a little bit of feedback from users that it [the privacy policy] wasn't as clear as we thought it was," Korevec said.

Beta success New capabilities added to Jules based on initial feedback During its beta phase, thousands of developers used Jules to complete tens of thousands of tasks, resulting in over 140,000 code improvements made public. The Google Labs team also added new capabilities based on initial feedback. These include reusing previous setups for faster task execution, integrating with GitHub issues, and supporting multimodal input. Korevec revealed that the main users of Jules so far are AI enthusiasts and professional developers.