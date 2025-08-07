How modular AI is reshaping the tech landscape

Meet the startups leading the charge

Companies like Zoho, Gupshup, Gnani AI, CoRover AI, and Sima AI are at the front of this trend.

Zoho alone has packed its Zia modules into 55 products and handles a massive 16 billion API calls every month.

Others like Gnani and CoRover are rolling out specialized modules for industries from banking to telecom, reaching millions across India, West Asia, and Latin America—all thanks to modular AI's flexibility and lower costs.