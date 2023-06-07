Entertainment

OTT: 'Avatar: The Way of Water' is streaming now

OTT: 'Avatar: The Way of Water' is streaming now

Written by Aikantik Bag Jun 07, 2023, 05:09 pm 1 min read

'Avatar: The Way of Water' is streaming now

James Cameron's Avatar is one of the most followed franchises in the world. This Hollywood franchise has awed viewers for more than a decade and its second installment, Avatar: The Way of Water received a lot of praise from critics and viewers. After an ecstatic box office run, the film is finally streaming on the OTT giant Disney+ Hotstar.

OTT details and cast of the film

The fantasy drama is available in several Indian languages. Viewers can watch it in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Interestingly, Avatar 2 became India's highest-grossing Hollywood film. The cast includes Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Kate Winslet, and Sigourney Weaver, among others. It is bankrolled by Cameron and Jon Landau. Currently, Cameron is preparing for the third installment of the franchise.

Twitter Post