'Citadel' S02 confirmed! Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares post

May 26, 2023

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is over the moon, especially after the success of the Russo Brothers's Citadel Season 1. As we all soak in the season finale, the desi girl took to Instagram and shared her excitement about the upcoming season. The series opened to mixed reviews, but fans loved the episodes, especially the Indian fans. Let's hope Season 2 is more gripping!

More about the world of 'Citadel'

Back in March 2023, reports suggested that the global spy thriller was renewed for another season. The Season 1 cast includes Richard Madden, Stanley Tucci, Ashleigh Cummings, Roland Moller, and Lesley Manville, among others. An Indian adaptation has been commissioned by the executive producers helmed by the acclaimed Raj & DK and starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan.

Instagram post A post shared by priyankachopra on May 26, 2023 at 2:02 pm IST

