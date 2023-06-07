Entertainment

NCB's plea to cancel Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa's bail rejected

NCB's plea to cancel Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa's bail rejected

Written by Divya Bhonsale Jun 07, 2023, 05:05 pm 2 min read

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa were arrested in November 2020 for alleged possession of drugs

In a big relief to comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, a special court rejected Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB)'s plea to cancel the couple's bail in a drug case. The plea was heard by the single bench of Justice VV Patil of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act court in Mumbai last week. Now, the order has been made public.

Why does this story matter?

Singh and her husband were arrested by NCB Mumbai in November 2020 for alleged possession of drugs. The drug control agency raided the residence and the production house of Singh from where they seized 86.5 grams of cannabis (ganja).

The couple was later released on bail by a special NDPS court on a bail bond of Rs. 15,000 each.

Plea rejected for lack of merit

Although NCB's bail cancellation plea was rejected by the court last week, the detailed order was released on Tuesday. Per reports, the plea was rejected on the basis of lack of merit. The court said that the couple neither violated the bail conditions nor interfered with the administration of justice, which is why there were no grounds to cancel their bail.

Singh's name popped up after drug probe in SSR's death

Following actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death in June 2020, the NCB swung into action to probe the alleged use of drugs in the Hindi film industry. As per officials, it was during this time when a peddler took Singh's name during an interrogation. An NCB official was also quoted saying back then that Singh and Limbachiyaa had allegedly admitted to consuming the drug.

The chargesheet was filed against them in 2022

Meanwhile, the probe agency had filed its 200-page chargesheet before a court in October last year, naming Singh and her husband, Limbachiyaa, in it. "The chargesheet has also been filed against the drug peddler named Subramaniam. It was filed in the last week of September and includes statements of several witnesses," an NCB official was previously quoted as saying.