Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya' is finally streaming on OTT, for free

Written by Aikantik Bag May 26, 2023, 10:12 am 1 min read

'Bhediya' OTT details out

Varun Dhawan stans, rise and welcome the beast with moisty eyes! Yes, after months of speculations, Bhediya is finally streaming on OTT. After numerous media reports, OTT platform shuffles, now the Amar Kaushik-directed is streaming on JioCinema for free. JioCinema is truly capturing the market after releasing good content and is set to become one of the biggest OTT players.

Cast and exciting trivia

The film opened to mixed reviews and performed decently at the box office. This OTT release will give it the much-needed boost. The cast includes Kriti Sanon, Deepak Dobriyal, and Abhishek Banerjee, among others. Shraddha Kapoor appears in a cameo. Recently, Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films announced the film's sequel. Interestingly, Bhediya is part of Maddock Films's horror cinematic universe.

