LOADING...
Home / News / Sports News / Men's Hundred 2025: Ben Stokes to mentor Northern Superchargers
Men's Hundred 2025: Ben Stokes to mentor Northern Superchargers
Stokes played for Superchargers in 2021 and 2024

Men's Hundred 2025: Ben Stokes to mentor Northern Superchargers

By Parth Dhall
Aug 07, 2025
11:10 am
What's the story

England's Test captain Ben Stokes is set to mentor Northern Superchargers in the upcoming Men's Hundred. Stokes, who played five matches for the Superchargers in 2021 and 2024 editions, will now be part of the men's team for this year's competition. His appointment was announced earlier this year after he opted out of this summer's 100-ball competition to focus on fitness ahead of the Ashes series in Australia later this year.

India series

Stokes coming off grueling India series

As mentioned, Stokes had withdrawn from The Hundred to manage his fitness ahead of the Ashes. The English all-rounder recently suffered a shoulder injury that kept him out of the 5th Test between England and India at The Oval. Besides, Stokes had a stellar series with both bat and ball. He was the Player of the Match at Lord's and Old Trafford. The 34-year-old concluded the series with 17 wickets and 304 runs.

Information

Stokes set to join Andrew Flintoff

Stokes now hopes to make a difference by sharing his knowledge as part of head coach Andrew Flintoff's staff at Superchargers. He has played five games for the franchise in the 2021 and 2024 editions.

Information

Superchargers to open against Welsh Fire 

Northern Superchargers, who are yet to reach the playoffs in Men's Hundred, will begin their 2025 campaign against Welsh Fire on August 7. The match will be played at Headingley, Leeds.