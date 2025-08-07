Men's Hundred 2025: Ben Stokes to mentor Northern Superchargers

India series

As mentioned, Stokes had withdrawn from The Hundred to manage his fitness ahead of the Ashes. The English all-rounder recently suffered a shoulder injury that kept him out of the 5th Test between England and India at The Oval. Besides, Stokes had a stellar series with both bat and ball. He was the Player of the Match at Lord's and Old Trafford. The 34-year-old concluded the series with 17 wickets and 304 runs.