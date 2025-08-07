Men's Hundred 2025: Ben Stokes to mentor Northern Superchargers
England's Test captain Ben Stokes is set to mentor Northern Superchargers in the upcoming Men's Hundred. Stokes, who played five matches for the Superchargers in 2021 and 2024 editions, will now be part of the men's team for this year's competition. His appointment was announced earlier this year after he opted out of this summer's 100-ball competition to focus on fitness ahead of the Ashes series in Australia later this year.
India series
Stokes coming off grueling India series
As mentioned, Stokes had withdrawn from The Hundred to manage his fitness ahead of the Ashes. The English all-rounder recently suffered a shoulder injury that kept him out of the 5th Test between England and India at The Oval. Besides, Stokes had a stellar series with both bat and ball. He was the Player of the Match at Lord's and Old Trafford. The 34-year-old concluded the series with 17 wickets and 304 runs.
Stokes set to join Andrew Flintoff
Stokes now hopes to make a difference by sharing his knowledge as part of head coach Andrew Flintoff's staff at Superchargers. He has played five games for the franchise in the 2021 and 2024 editions.
Superchargers to open against Welsh Fire
Northern Superchargers, who are yet to reach the playoffs in Men's Hundred, will begin their 2025 campaign against Welsh Fire on August 7. The match will be played at Headingley, Leeds.