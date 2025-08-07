Rohit Sharma behind Yashasvi Jaiswal's decision to stay with Mumbai
What's the story
Senior Indian batter Rohit Sharma played a pivotal role in Yashasvi Jaiswal's decision to stay with Mumbai instead of switching to Goa in domestic cricket. The young cricketer had initially decided to make the switch but later reversed his decision and requested the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) to withdraw his No Objection Certificate (NOC). He expressed his desire to represent Mumbai in the upcoming 2025/26 domestic season.
Legacy lesson
Rohit spoke about Mumbai's rich cricketing legacy
MCA President Ajinkya Naik confirmed Rohit's instrumental role in Jaiswal's decision. He revealed that the Indian captain spoke to Jaiswal about Mumbai's rich cricketing legacy and the importance of state associations in his career. "Rohit asked Yashasvi to stay on in Mumbai at this stage of his career - he explained to Yashasvi that there was a lot of pride and prestige in playing for a team like Mumbai which has won 42 Ranji titles," Naik said.
Gratitude emphasized
What Rohit advised Jaiswal
Naik further elaborated on Rohit's message to Jaiswal, saying, "Rohit also told Yashasvi that he must not forget that it was Mumbai Cricket that he got a platform to show his talent and must be grateful to the city for that." This advice from Rohit appears to have had a significant impact on Jaiswal, leading him to reconsider his earlier decision about switching states.
Performance boost
Jaiswal credits Rohit, Kohli for guidance
Jaiswal, who had a stellar series in England, also credited his growth to the guidance of senior players like Rohit and Virat Kohli. He said their advice has helped him improve as a person. "I keep getting all these messages and playing with the seniors for as long as I have like Rohit bhai, Virat bhai helped me grow as a person a lot," Jaiswal said after his innings in England.
Run
Record-breaking series in England
Jaiswal has already established himself as India's mainstay Test opener, with his aggressive batting style and consistency across conditions. He concluded the England Test series with 411 runs from five matches at 41.10. His tally includes 2 tons and as many half-centuries. Notably, Jaiswal's tons came in his first and last innings of the series (101 at Headingley and 118 at The Oval). Notably, Jaiswal broke Sachin Tendulkar's record of most 50-plus scores by an Indian against England at 23.