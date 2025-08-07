Explained: How US Open's revamped mixed doubles format will operate 

The US Open is set to introduce a revamped mixed doubles tennis tournament this year. The event, now called the US Open Mixed Doubles Championship, will be held during the fan week, ahead of the main draw. The mixed doubles event usually occupies the third week. Matches are scheduled for August 19 and 20 at Arthur Ashe Stadium and Louis Armstrong Stadium. The winning team will take home a whopping $1 million in prize money.

Tournament structure 16 teams in a two-day knockout tournament The US Open Mixed Doubles Championship will feature 16 teams in a two-day knockout tournament. Half of the entries (8) were given based on the pairs' combined singles ranking, while the other half (8) are wildcard selections. Eight teams based on rankings and six wildcard entries have already been announced. Two more wildcard teams will be revealed later.

Game regulations A look at the match rules The matches in this championship will have a best of three sets, up to four games, with no advantage points. The third set will be replaced by a 10-point match tiebreak. Meanwhile, the final will also have a best-of-three set matches up to six games. There will be no advantage points here as well.

Participant list Eight teams based on rankings Below are the eight teams based on rankings: Emma Navarro and Jannik Sinner. Paula Badosa and Jack Draper. Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud. Elena Rybakina and Taylor Fritz. Amanda Anisimova and Holger Rune. Belinda Bencic and Alexander Zverev. Jessica Pegula and Tommy Paul. Mirra Andreeva and Daniil Medvedev