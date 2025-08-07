Explained: How US Open's revamped mixed doubles format will operate
What's the story
The US Open is set to introduce a revamped mixed doubles tennis tournament this year. The event, now called the US Open Mixed Doubles Championship, will be held during the fan week, ahead of the main draw. The mixed doubles event usually occupies the third week. Matches are scheduled for August 19 and 20 at Arthur Ashe Stadium and Louis Armstrong Stadium. The winning team will take home a whopping $1 million in prize money.
Tournament structure
16 teams in a two-day knockout tournament
The US Open Mixed Doubles Championship will feature 16 teams in a two-day knockout tournament. Half of the entries (8) were given based on the pairs' combined singles ranking, while the other half (8) are wildcard selections. Eight teams based on rankings and six wildcard entries have already been announced. Two more wildcard teams will be revealed later.
Game regulations
A look at the match rules
The matches in this championship will have a best of three sets, up to four games, with no advantage points. The third set will be replaced by a 10-point match tiebreak. Meanwhile, the final will also have a best-of-three set matches up to six games. There will be no advantage points here as well.
Participant list
Eight teams based on rankings
Below are the eight teams based on rankings: Emma Navarro and Jannik Sinner. Paula Badosa and Jack Draper. Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud. Elena Rybakina and Taylor Fritz. Amanda Anisimova and Holger Rune. Belinda Bencic and Alexander Zverev. Jessica Pegula and Tommy Paul. Mirra Andreeva and Daniil Medvedev
Participant list
Six wildcard entries
Below are the six wildcard entries. As mentioned, two more teams will be announced later in the week. Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz. Madison Keys and Frances Tiafoe. Olga Danilovic and Novak Djokovic. Taylor Townsend and Ben Shelton. Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori. Venus Williams and Reilly Opelka.