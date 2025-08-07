England vs India: The Oval Test records 12 LBW dismissals
The recently-concluded Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy between hosts England and India registered a ton of records. Such was the intensity that each of the five matches concluded on Day 5. The series saw quite a few uncanny records, with 12 LBW dismissals in The Oval Test being one. Mohammed Siraj, who took a match-winning fifer, dismissed five batters through this mode. Here are the stats.
12 dismissals in England-India Test, 2025
The series-deciding Test between England and India at The Oval recorded 12 LBW dismissals. According to Cricbuzz, these are the second-most such dismissals on this ground in Test history. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Karun Nair, Ollie Pope (2), Joe Root, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton (2), Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, Dhruv Jurel, and Mohammed Siraj were the victims.
14 dismissals in England-WI Test, 2000
As per Cricbuzz, the England-West Indies encounter at The Oval in 2000 saw a total of 14 LBW dismissals. Graham Thorpe, Alec Stewart, Michael Vaughan (2), Graeme Hick, Dominic Cork (2), Wavell Hinds (2), Curtly Ambrose, Nasser Hussain, Brian Lara, Mahendra Nagamootoo, and Courtney Walsh were the victims. Notably, England won the match by 158 runs.
Siraj joins these Indian players
As mentioned, Siraj dismissed five batters LBW, the joint second-most by an Indian seamer in a Test along with Kapil Dev (against Australia in Kanpur, 1979), as per Cricbuzz. Former seamer Irfan Pathan tops this list (7 dismissals vs Bangladesh in Dhaka, 2004).