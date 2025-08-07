The series saw some uncanny records, with 12 LBW dismissals in The Oval Test being one

England vs India: The Oval Test records 12 LBW dismissals

The recently-concluded Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy between hosts England and India registered a ton of records. Such was the intensity that each of the five matches concluded on Day 5. The series saw quite a few uncanny records, with 12 LBW dismissals in The Oval Test being one. Mohammed Siraj, who took a match-winning fifer, dismissed five batters through this mode. Here are the stats.