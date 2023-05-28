Entertainment

Ram Charan's V Mega Pictures banner announces 'The India House'

Ram Charan unveils his production banner's maiden project, titled 'The India House'

Embarking on an exhilarating new chapter of his illustrious career, global superstar Ram Charan ventured into the realm of production with his new banner V Mega Pictures. On Sunday, the RRR actor unveiled the company's maiden pan-India project, titled The India House. Marking the directorial debut of Ram Vamsi Krishna, the film was announced in association with Abhishek Agarwal Arts.

Why does this story matter?

On Thursday (May 25), Charan announced his collaboration with his friend Vikram Reddy of UV Creations to establish a production company, V Mega Pictures.

While the Dhruva actor has already showcased his prowess as a producer under the Konidela Productions banner, this new venture marks a significant milestone in his career.

V Mega Pictures is said to emphasize promoting budding talent within the industry.

V Mega Pictures takes off with 'The India House'

Charan shared a 1:35-minute teaser of The India House, which transports audiences to a bygone era and a story on a "forgotten chapter in Indian history." Set against the backdrop of London during the pre-independence era, the clip seemingly unravels a compelling love story amid a politically turbulent time. It culminates with a striking image of a burning India House, hinting at the drama.

Take a look at the teaser here

Meet the cast and crew of 'The India House'

Bringing a prominent historical tale to life is a stellar cast led by the Karthikeya actor Nikhil Siddhartha and the iconic Anupam Kher. The creative forces behind the scene include producers Tej Narayan Agarwal and Abhishek Agarwal, who also produced Vivek Agnihotri's directorial The Kashmir Files (2022). Meanwhile, the music for the movie will be composed by Jerry Silvester Vincent.

Meanwhile, here's a look at Charan's upcoming project

Recently, Charan took part in a G20 turism meeting in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, from May 22-24, where the actor spoke about the remarkable achievements of Indian cinema. It is worth mentioning that Charan's film RRR received international recognition in March as it clinched an Academy Award. Looking ahead, Charan will be next seen in Shankar's directorial Game Changer and RC16 with Gowtam Tinnanuri.