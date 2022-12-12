Entertainment

Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni set to welcome their first child together!

Written by Isha Sharma Dec 12, 2022, 04:10 pm 2 min read

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni are set to become parents after 10 years of marriage! Congratulations to the couple

Popular Telugu actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela are all set to embrace parenthood! Megastar and Charan's father Chiranjeevi posted an update on his Twitter account and shared the delightful news with fans. The much-in-love couple has been married for 10 years and celebrated the 10th year of their marriage in July this year. Our heartiest congratulations to the couple!

Chiranjeevi thanked the blessings of Lord Hanuman while announcing

Chiranjeevi tweeted a poster to inform fans and well-wishers. The poster read, "With the blessings of Shri Hanuman Ji, we are delighted to share that Upasana and Ram Charan are expecting their first child." The names of the soon-to-be grandparents were mentioned in the card, too: "Surekha and Chiranjeevi Konidela, and Shobana and Anil Kamineni." The couple reposted the poster on their social media.

Take a look at the announcement here

Couple met and fell in love in college

The duo had reportedly met in college where Cupid did its trick and they eventually fell in love. They got engaged to each other in a lavish ceremony on December 11, 2011, and then tied the knot in June 2012. Their wedding reception, held in Hyderabad, was attended by the who's who of Indian politics and the film business and was a star-studded affair.

'Getting pregnant after marriage is my matter'

Kamineni Konidela, an entrepreneur, has always been quite vocal about her stance on several topics. During an old interview, she said, "Getting pregnant after marriage is my matter. We thought we don't want kids now. I am petrified to be a mom...but my friends have been great examples and now I have done my bit of research, so maybe it will be sometime soon."

What's brewing for Charan on the acting front?

Charan had two releases in 2022: RRR and Acharya. Up next, he'll be working in director S Shankar's next, tentatively titled RC 15, which also stars Kiara Advani. SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Anjali, Sunil, Srikanth, and Naveen Chandra, among others, are on board to play other pivotal roles. He will also be seen in a special appearance in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.